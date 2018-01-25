CareerPoint helping Hurricane evacuees find jobs and homes

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – CareerPoint in Holyoke is committed to helping hundreds of homeless Puerto Rican displaced by Hurricane Maria find meaningful jobs in western Massachusetts.

CareerPoint recently began this effort with a job fair helping Puerto Rico’s displaced educators find new jobs in the Holyoke school system.

Holyoke is now home to hundreds of hurricane evacuees looking for work.

CareerPoint Vice President Bud Delphin told 22News “most of these folks are talented individuals who are suffering from a tough situation.”

Since so many of these newcomers temporarily live in Springfield area hotels, CareerPoint is now focused on helping them find a good place to live.