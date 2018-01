AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have located a man who they say has Alzheimer’s and went missing Thursday evening.

Agawam police posted on their Facebook page that 82-year-old Raymond Chevalier of Oak Lane, Agawam, was last seen around 4 p.m.

Chevalier is described as 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a dark vest and beret at the time.