9-year-old girl asking for prayers before brain surgery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — For a moment during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, the questions stopped.

“Before we get started, I have a story and a message from the President,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “Today an inspiring family and a brave little girl from Brownfield, Texas, are facing a challenge, and inspiring friends and neighbors, and now hopefully an entire nation.”

Sophia Campa-Peters, a little girl from Brownfield, asked for prayers from the world before her brain surgery this week. Her surgery was rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 26, so that’s when she is asking for prayers from everyone.

The White House Press Secretary told Sophia’s story and asked the world to pray for her.

“So today, Sophia, I’m here to tell you that millions of people from every corner of the world will be praying for you on January 26th, and among those will be people and all of us here at the White house, including President Trump. He told me to tell you to keep fighting, never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never ever lose faith in God.”

Sophia’s dad Scott Campa-Peters said they are incredibly humbled and grateful for the response.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would hear my daughter’s story announced to the world like that,” he said.

Sophia and her family are in Boston meeting her surgeon ahead of Friday’s operation. She said he was “cool and funny and smart.”

“We already had a lot of confidence in them,” Scott said. “But meeting him and having him explain exactly what he was he was going to do, and just the entire experience was just a boost of confidence and a shot in the arm for us.”

They also received some good news that her surgery will be less invasive than they originally thought, with less recovery time.

“Which gives us all a lot of hope that as much as we are enjoying Boston, we are going to get to come home soon and get back to Texas where we belong,” he said.

Scott said they are overwhelmed by the power of prayer. Sophia just had one message: “Thank you everybody at the White House and thank you Mr. President Trump!” she said. “Thank you world for praying for me.”

So many of you have committed to pray for Sophia! Would you take a moment to add your name to the prayer petition here? Thanks @JodeyArrington for setting this up!#10000people #prayersforsophia #sophiasprayerchain #prayjanuary24 https://t.co/sp9gGBz6Yj — Sophia Campa-Peters (@NinjakittenSoph) January 20, 2018

So overwhelmed by all the prayers and support! Thank you to everyone who is already praying and all who have committed to pray on Friday. — Sophia Campa-Peters (@NinjakittenSoph) January 24, 2018