2 arrested after police seize more than 6,000 bags of heroin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are in police custody Thursday night after a police drug bust that took more than 6,000 bags of heroin off the streets.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers recovered more than 6,320 bags of heroin, more than 80 rounds of various ammunition and $10,900 in cash.

Walsh said 22-year-old Matthew Headley and 24-year-old Katherine Carmona-Ortiz were arrested after police executed a search warrant around 5:30 p.m. at 103 Pearl Street.

No further details were immediately available.