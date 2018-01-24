Who decides when to close Mountain Road between Holyoke and Easthampton?

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The road that connects Holyoke and Easthampton was closed to traffic on Wednesday morning after two accidents.

Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti told 22News that it was a collaborative effort between the emergency responders, the DPW, and the mayor.

We’ve seen Mountain Road closed several times so far this winter. The popular road connects Easthampton to Holyoke and provides access to Interstate 91. It’s also a well-traveled artery for drivers commuting to work, so closing it requires a lot of decision making.

Chief Alberti says the decision falls upon “The DPW director, myself, the fire chief, and certainly the mayor’s office. We’re very cognizant of the commerce that comes thru that main artery. We have a responsibility too for the safety of that motorist. So if that mountain is treacherous, we shut it down to make it much safer for travel.”

Under the Easthampton city ordinance, the police chief is authorized to temporarily close streets, providing there’s a public safety concern.

Chief Robert Alberti said that when it snows, Mountain Road can be treacherous for drivers, and its best to close the street to allow plows the space to safely operate.