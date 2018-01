WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to identify the woman in the photo who they say is a larceny suspect at a local hotel.

West Springfield police said on their Facebook page that, the woman is described as short and possibly Hispanic.

She was seen in a white Mitsubishi with a bike rack on the rear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Detective Bureau at (413) 263-3210.