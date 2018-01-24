Multiple West Springfield police officers at motel on Riverdale Street

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police have sectioned off an area outside a motel on Riverdale Street with yellow crime scene tape.

22News Reporter Hector Molina is at the Express Inn, located at 1557 Riverdale Street, where he said access to rooms is taped off. He said he could see several police officers outside the motel.

22News has called West Springfield police for more information, but none is available at this time. We’ll update this story as information becomes available.