Two accidents caused Mountain Road in Easthampton to close

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mountain Road connecting Easthampton and Holyoke had to be closed Wednesday morning after two accidents occurred near the Wycoff Golf Course.

Easthampton police said Holyoke requested they close the Mountain Road while the wrecked vehicles were being cleared.

Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti told 22News the decision to close Mountain Road is a collaborative effort involving emergency responders, the DPW, and the mayor.

People who drive this stretch say Mountain Road turns treacherous in poor weather.

“You could smash right into the mountain, or go off the mountain,” said Deanna. “So it could be. That’s why they close it so quickly if there’s a storm, or anything like that.”

Mountain Road was reopened later Wednesday morning.