Top prosecutor: Priority is opioids, not marijuana

BOSTON (AP) – The top federal prosecutor for Massachusetts says the number one drug enforcement priority for his office is the opioid crisis, not marijuana.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said again on Wednesday that he cannot offer any guarantees that people involved in the state-legalized recreational pot industry would be immune from federal prosecution.But Lelling told reporters that his resources are focused on the opioid crisis, noting that 2,100 people in Massachusetts died from opioid overdoses last year.

Marijuana industry officials have sought clarity from Lelling after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions moved to rescind an Obama-era Justice Department policy that called for non-interference with legal marijuana operations in states.Lelling says the marijuana cases federal prosecutors have historically pursued are bulk importation cases from Canada or Mexico, accompanied with money laundering.