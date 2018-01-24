Students at AIC concerned about mice found in dorms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at American International College have been complaining about rodents in the dorms. AIC says they are aware of the problem and are doing everything they can to control it.

Two students emailed 22News about the issue in Magna Hall, a student dormitory. One student who used to live there told 22News that she’s seen cockroaches and mouse traps.

AIC Spokesperson Candy Lash told 22News they don’t use pest control chemicals due to human health and safety concerns, but they encourage students to file a work order to alert their maintenance staff to any issues.

“They tell us not to bring food in,” AIC Senior Qubilah Felix said. “But then when they close our cafeteria early, who eats at 7 at night as a college student? So we have to bring our food in and then the cleaning up is hard. So we tend to have bugs at times.”

Having a mice problem isn’t unusual, especially during this time of the year. Rodents are looking to escape the cold and get to a source of both heat and food.