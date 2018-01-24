Springfield PD: Man in floral PJs forced woman out car, stole it

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a carjacking in which the suspect allegedly told the victim he was a cop.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the suspect was wearing a floral print hoodie and floral pajama pants when he approached a woman in the 300 block of Pine Street at around 7:00 in the morning. He said the suspect told the victim he was a cop and to get out of the car, but the victim didn’t because of what he was wearing.

The suspect then allegedly forced the woman out of the car and stole it.

Walsh said the car was a rental. Springfield police are still investigating the incident.