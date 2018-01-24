South Hadley Public Schools taking action after student posted discriminatory videos on Snapchat

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Public Schools released a statement Wednesday regarding offensive videos a student allegedly posted to social media.

The school system said in the statement that it is aware of the “inappropriate and discriminatory Snapchat videos posted by a student,” and plans to “take all actions within its authority to address this matter, to include working collaboratively with the South Hadley Police Department.”

According to the statement, the videos were recorded off school grounds.

South Hadley Public Schools plans to use this as an educational opportunity, and will have counseling staff available to answer any questions or concerns.

22News was referred to the South Hadley High School principal’s office for more information. We have sent the office an email and will bring you updates as they become available.

The full statement can be read below:

SOUTH HADLEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

OFFICE OF THE SUPERINTENDENT Nicholas D. Young, Ph.D., Ed.D., MBA

Superintendent of Schools January 24, 2018 South Hadley Public Schools is aware of the inappropriate and discriminatory Snapchat videos that were posted by a student. While these occurred off school grounds, this school system does not tolerate behavior of this type and plans to take all actions within its authority to address this matter to include working collaboratively with the South Hadley Police Department. Rest assured we are taking this incident very seriously and will use this as an educational opportunity to initiate conversations about respecting individual differences and promoting equality and respectful treatment for all. We want students and parents to know that counseling staff and administration are available in the interim for any questions or concerns. We remain committed to providing a safe and caring learning environment.