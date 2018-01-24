Panel advised against hasty response to fed tax overhaul

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are being urged to avoid hasty or knee-jerk reactions to the new federal tax reform law.

The Legislature’s Revenue Committee held an informational hearing on Tuesday as a first step in determining whether new state laws or regulations were needed in response to the federal changes, as several other states are considering.

State officials and experts testified that it could take years to fully understand the ramifications of federal tax reform.

Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan says he’s confident the law won’t create an “emergency situation” in Massachusetts.

Like those in other high-income states, many taxpayers in Massachusetts stand to take a hit from a $10,000 cap on deductions for state and local taxes, and some legislatures are considering action to counteract the change.