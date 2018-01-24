MGM Springfield holding career sessions for hurricane victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Community businesses are joining in on the efforts of helping evacuees from Puerto Rico.

MGM Springfield is looking to do their part in helping people who evacuated to Western Massachusetts after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

“Well I have to start from zero and move on. It’s gonna be a big impact right here in this town so I think it’s going to be good”, says Joshua Febres, who moved to Holyoke after being evacuated from Puerto Rico.

MGM has said they will hire 90 percent of their workforce locally. They are hosting a series of informational sessions at their new career center this month and next for anyone interested in working at the casino starting this fall.

“We understand that there are families that have relatives or friends that have been impacted and displaced that are coming to the region and they’re looking for economic opportunities for themselves”, says Jason Randall, the Director of Talent Acquisition at MGM.

There are 3,000 spots up for grabs at MGM.

While there aren’t any set aside specifically for the victims, career sessions like this help them build their resume and apply.

Governor Baker is also helping by including additional funding in his 2018 budget for the victims.

“State agencies have worked together to help thousands of families relocate here and find housing, schools and jobs,”said Governor Charlie Baker at his State of the Commonwealth Address.

Nearly 30 percent of people on the island are still without electricity, 4 months after Hurricane Maria.