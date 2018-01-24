MassDOT crew spend hours fixing massive pothole on Route 5 in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A massive pothole on Route 5 in Agawam damaged as many as 15 cars Tuesday night.

A MassDOT crew spent two hours patching up the gaping pothole in the left lane of Route 5 north, just north of the South End bridge.

On Tuesday evening, the giant pothole stranded as many as 15 cars by the road, after they damaged their tires and rims. One car had to be towed.



Agawam Public Works superintendent Chris Golba told 22News, the way the weather has gone from warm to cold and cold to warm, this has become a bad pothole season, with water seeping into cracked concrete causing potholes.

Everyone has a pothole story.



“The other night I’m driving, it’s kind of hard driving at night, almost got a flat tire,” said Eric Smith of Chicopee.

“I think it’s absolutely unreasonable the way it is,” Keith Gibbs told 22News. “You can’t drive through the street without worrying about your car falling apart.”



Cold patch as it’s called can temporarily fill the potholes in wintertime.



But highway crews need hot patch for a more permanent repair. Hot patch requires warmer weather.



Traditionally western Massachusetts highway crews have to wait at least until late February before the paving companies start manufacturing hot patch.