MADD gives Massachusetts 2/5 stars in efforts to stop drunk driving

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 10,000 people die every year from drunk driving.



A new report ranks Massachusetts in the bottom 28 percent of the nation on drunk driving laws.

“Our lives will never be the same again,” said John Kotfila Sr. of Falmouth. “They will never ever be the same again.”

The Falmouth father shared a story of his son who was killed in a crash with a drunk driver almost two years ago.



He and survivors of crashes with drunk drivers came to the State House Wednesday calling for Massachusetts to take action to eliminate drunk driving.

“I will undoubtedly feel the physical and emotional pain this drunk driver has caused me for the rest of my life,” said Sarah Carmichael of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving released a report rating all 50 states on how their laws make an effort to stop drunk driving.



Massachusetts received two out of five stars. The group thinks the state could improve by requiring ignition interlocks for all offenders convicted of drunk driving.

They’re urging Massachusetts lawmakers to pass a bill that would require first time offenders of drunk driving to use an ignition interlock system, similar to a breathalyzer.

Here’s how it works: drivers must breath into the machine and in order for the car to start, they’re blood alcohol content must be under.

“It’s a common sense approach to a common problem,” Kotfila Sr. told 22News. “This bill doesn’t penalize, this bill will protect public safety.”

The bill still has a long way to go before it can become law. It’s currently under committee review.