Local historic schoolhouse to be renovated into museum

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A one-room school house in Westfield dating back to the Civil War, will once again serve an educational purpose.

The West Farms/ Wyben schoolhouse will become a museum helping Westfield’s elementary school children understand education from the 19th century. Westfield City Council approved the funds to convert the school into a museum.

Local historians told 22News, the school is in bad condition now, but it will soon be renovated.

“Young people of Westfield are going to enjoy this for years to come,” said Walter Fogg, a retired member of the Westfield Historical Commission. “It’s a diamond in the rough right now but now, we have the funds and a plan to make this a reality.”

The schoolhouse in the Wyben section of Westfield was built in 1861.

It fit 18 students and was used as a school until 1939.