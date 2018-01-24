Live radio broadcast sheds light on firsthand opioid addiction

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – WHMP radio station hosted a live broadcast community forum on Wednesday focusing on the human side of the heroin crisis.



The event, called “It Won’t Happen to Me,” featured people who have been affected by opioid addiction firsthand.

There were no doctors, police, prosecutors or experts at the community event. Guests included recovering addicts Deb Wyand and Kali McConnell of Northampton Recovery Center, behavioral resource nurse Khadijah Tuitt, and Henry Brown of Northampton.



Brown, who lost his son Patrick to an overdose in 2016, told 22News what he thinks communities need to do to help tackle this epidemic.



“We have to look at the origins and we have to get treatment imparity for all people who are suffering from this,” Brown told 22News.

Recovering addicts also spoke at Wednesday evening’s event about the hardships of overcoming an addiction and the resources available to people currently struggling with addiction.



The forum will be rebroadcast Thursday morning on 96.9 FM from 7 to 9 a.m.