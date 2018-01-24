Inconsistent weather expected to continue for the rest of winter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been an inconsistent winter, so far this season. The first day of winter was December 21 and since then, it seems like we’ve had a little bit of everything.

Since winter began, western Massachusetts has gotten 20 inches of snow. We also broke four record low temperatures with one of those records being 21 below zero. We also broke two record high temperatures with one of those records being 60 degrees.

22News talked with Thomas Michaelson who is hoping for more snow.

“I kinda wish we could have gotten a little more snow but its been pretty good so far,” Michaelson told 22News.

Looking at what’s left of January, we’re seeing temperatures likely staying above average, but as we head into February, we’re expecting temperatures to drop below average.

The climate prediction center is forecasting above average temperatures for the rest of winter, whether we like it or not the cold air is back.