Icy conditions may delay your morning commute

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We saw some pretty heavy rain on Tuesday, and that combined with a temperature drop overnight created icy conditions in some areas.

Common places to find icy conditions include bridges and overpasses, as these freeze before roads that are at grade level.

Most major roadways, ought to be in good shape, as road crews worked overnight to treat them. However, driveways, parking lots, and side streets are places where people ought to be on the lookout for icy conditions.

Bus stops can also be slick, so if you have children who will be waiting outside for the bus, keep that in mind Wednesday morning.

Another problem you may encounter before you even get on the road: ice on your car. Some people may find their vehicles encased in ice, with their doors frozen shut. It may, therefore, take you a bit of extra time to get wherever you need to go Wednesday morning.