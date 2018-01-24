Holyoke residents complain of trash piles on empty property

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke residents are complaining that the vacant property next to their home has become an illegal dumping ground.

A resident of North East Street told 22News piles of trash and an old trailer have been left in the empty lot that surrounds their home.

According to a post from the DPW on the city’s see click fix page, the land is owned by a a development company, and they are the ones responsible for cleaning it.

A man who lives next to the lot said he worries about his kids going outside.

“It’s a safety concern,” said Dominique Boyd. “We know that there may be needles, or broken bottles. If these guys get cut or something happens to them.”

22News contacted the company the DPW said owns the lot, but the company said they were unable to comment.