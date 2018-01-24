Holyoke Babies “R” Us closing soon

HOLYOKE, Mass.(WWLP) – Babies “R” US at the Holyoke Mall is one of six locations in Massachusetts, and 180 stores around the country that will close by April.

Bloomberg reported last month that Toys “R” Us sales sank 15 percent this past holiday season. Toys “R” Us made the decision as a result of fierce competition from Walmart, and from online giant Amazon. Toys “R” Us is $5 billion in debt.

One Springfield resident who just had a son told 22News Babies “R” Us helped him get everything he needed for his child.

‘When it came to buying him stuff, I didn’t know what to buy or what to do,” Raymond Estrada said. “Going into Babies “R” Us I went in and talked to someone, I just had a kid I didn’t know what I needed and they helped me out so it’s sad to see they’re closing.”

“People are going to miss that store a lot, I’ll tell you that,” Monserate Vega said. “A lot of women need that store for clothes and everything I’m very sorry that’s going to happen.”

Toys “R” Us CEO Dave Brandon said, as part of the bankruptcy process, remaining Toys R Us stores will consolidate with Babies “R” Us outlets.

The planned closures will need approval from the bankruptcy court, and stores will begin shutting down as early as next month.