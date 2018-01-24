Greenfield parking garage scheduled to be completed this fall

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield has been building a parking garage on Olive Street since last summer.

Residents are excited to see it finally completed. “This is the best thing that could happen,” said Wayne Dlugozima of Greenfield. “There’s limited parking in Greenfield and there’s new businesses, and its needed for the community.”

The parking garage will be built across from the Transit Center on Olive Street. It’ll have three floors and 272 parking spaces.

The town is trying to figure out how to pay for part of the construction project. The Greenfield City Council tabled a request to re-purpose more than $500,000 dollars from FEMA for Hurricane Irene Damage for the parking garage.

“The council doesn’t want the project to stop, but why is this so imperative,” said Penny Ricketts, Vice President of the Greenfield City Council. “Do we really need to use this money this second or its gone?”

Greenfield Mayor Bill Martin believes the city’s better off using the FEMA money rather than contingency funds.

“We have very little flexibility, so we are going to need flexibility because just like things happen that you don’t plan on, that’s why you have contingency percentages in our budgets,” said Mayor Martin.

Mayor Martin told 22News construction’s been halted while logistics are finalized. This includes ordering gates, a security system, and solar panels for the parking garage roof.

Mayor Martin said construction will resume in April.