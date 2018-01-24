Greenfield health director fired

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s mayor has fired the director of the town’s Board of Health.

Mayor William Martin decided to fire Health Director Alexeev Jones after he was found driving without a license.

A Deerfield police officer pulled Jones over while driving on Route 5 and 10 in Deerfield on January 9th, after noticing that his car didn’t have an inspection sticker.

The officer later discovered Jones had been driving without a license. Jones hadn’t been the Board of Health Director for very long. He was hired by the town in mid-September.

Martin declined to speak with 22News on camera, but he said Jones could not remain health director without a valid license.

Chairman of the Board of Health William Doyle told 22News he’s saddened by the news and that they are in negotiations to appoint a new health director.