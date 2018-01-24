Gov. Charlie Baker releases state budget for the next fiscal year

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has unveiled his budget proposal for next fiscal year. The budget includes increased investments in local aid and education, funding that will directly assist communities in western Massachusetts.

The Governor’s budget plan includes a $37 million increase in unrestricted local aid to cities and towns which is funding communities rely on to pay for parks, public safety and public works.

Gov. Baker also plans to increase funding for local education aid.

“Massachusetts is a national leader in education,” the republican governor said. “Yet we have progress to gain from early education to higher education, to support the next generation of kids and teachers.”

The spending plan calls for a $103 million increase in funding for public elementary and secondary schools as well as $15 million for districts with high numbers of hurricane-evacuee students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There’s still a long way to go in the budget process before funding can be allocated to cities and towns.

The House and Senate will be debating the budget this spring.