Gov. Baker outlines plans for the year at State of the Commonwealth Address

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker outlined several priorities in his State of the Commonwealth Address, including passing legislation to combat the opioid epidemic and helping students who are struggling to pay for college.

Governor Baker plans to expand three higher education initiatives including scholarship funding and early college programs.

The republican governor also highlighted state efforts over the past few years to reduce homelessness and reducing the budget deficit without raising taxes.

But Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser says he wanted to hear more about western Massachusetts and “would have liked to have heard more, frankly, about East-West rail and connections between the eastern Mass. economy and western Mass. economy. That’s an area where we really need to do more.”

Voters will decide whether to re-elect Baker, who became governor in 2015, later this year.