Flu shot still your best protection against the virus

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The flu is still spreading, and health care providers in western Massachusetts are still urging patients to get their flu shots.

Some people fear a bad reaction from the flu shot and opt out of getting one enitirely, like Brianna Velazquez. “When I did get the flu shot I wasn’t supposed to get sick and I was sick for like two weeks.”

But the flu has been especially severe this season due to the prevalent Inluenza A H3N2 strain. That’s why health care providers are still encouraging patients to get their shot, as every state in the U.S. is now reporting widespread flu activity.

When the virus enters your system, it starts to grow and can cause various symptoms like joint pain, fever, fatigue and sometimes nausea.

If you or someone that you know is experiencing flu like symptoms, it’s encouraged that you wear a mask while waiting to be seen by a doctor, to protect other people around you.

Doctors also recommend staying home if you’re sick. Hassen Borhot, NP, from AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield told 22News, “Isolating yourself is very important. If you’re home with the flu or a raging fever, staying home is important, so that way you limit your exposure and spreading it to people, family members, work.”

Testing for the flu is also being done with a rapid influenza diagnostic test. Results come back within 10 minutes, but the CDC warms it’s not always 100-percent accurate.