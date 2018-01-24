Drivers dealing with severe pothole problems sooner than expected

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is off to an early and severe pothole season.

A huge hole in the road damaged tires on as many as 15 cars on Route 5 north in Agawam Tuesday night.

Thursday, 22News went out on pothole patrol, and discovered some rough roadway on Interstate 391 in Chicopee.

22News saw a very sharp-edged crater on Route 5 south in West Springfield, near the intersection of Ashley Avenue.

People are seeing a lot of potholes in every western Massachusetts community.

“The town I live in, they did some major road construction on parts of the road, and that’s beautiful, but the parts that you get off, and they didn’t do the construction, the potholes there are really bad,” Debbie Gray told 22News.

22News will be covering how you can get reimbursed for pothole damage to your car or truck.