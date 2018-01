SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire Avenue has re-opened after being closed overnight when a car struck a tree.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that the car struck the tree just before 2:00 A.M., near 372 Berkshire Avenue.

Firefighters had to use the “jaws of life” to free the driver from the vehicle.

The driver is expected to recover.