Dog recovering after being shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family dog is recovering after being shot in the chest while allegedly defending its owner Sunday night in Springfield.

The pit bull would have been euthanized if it wasn’t for a Springfield police officer’s quick thinking, and the help of the Westfield nonprofit organization, Open Arms Rescue, Inc. He needed emergency surgery after the shooting, but the family couldn’t afford it.

Open Arms Rescue stepped in and provided financial assistance.

Open Arms Board Member Maria Vancini told 22News the dog has already had one procedure done to repair the gunshot wound. She said, however, the surgeon is concerned that the pit bull may need his leg amputated due to the severity and location of the wound. The nonprofit is currently raising money for the surgery, which Vancini said could cost upwards of $7,000.

Vancini told 22News the dog’s family considers him a hero for his actions. Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said additional information about the shooting is not available due to circumstances surrounding the incident.

Open Arms Rescue relies on donations and fundraising events to help fund emergency procedures. Vancini estimated the organization has helped 20-30 animals since they started two years ago.

If you are interested in supporting Open Arms Rescue, click here.