Chain reaction crash closed part of Route 21 in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 21 in Ludlow was closed Wednesday night after and accident involving a piece of heavy machinery.

Ludlow police officer Dan Soares told 22News a pickup truck traveling south on Route 21 hit an excavator that was being off-loaded around 7:30 p.m.

It caused a chain reaction crash which sent the excavator into the front wheel of a dump truck.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was injured and taken to the hospital.

He is expected to be okay.

Route 21 was blocked from Bondsville Road to Bardwell Street while crews worked to clean up the accident and change the tire on the dump truck.

Route 21 has since reopened.