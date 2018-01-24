Caught on Camera: Cops save teen

(WKYC) Incredible body camera video shows Cleveland, Ohio police officers saving a teen’s life.

It happened January 9th in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

The 19-year old had collapsed on a front porch.

The homeowner there called 911.

When officers arrived, they realized the teen barely spoke English. Yet it does not take a translator to see that he has been shot in the stomach.

Soon, the victim passes out, and when EMS is still not there, the officer gets permission to make the life-or-death decision to drive him to the hospital.

