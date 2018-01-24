Campus, Springfield police investigating armed robbery on WNEU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University police are investigating an armed robbery and assault on campus.

A masked person robbed two students walking on campus Tuesday night, striking one of them on the neck with what they believed was a gun.

The university’s alert system, called “Rave”, notified students almost immmediately.

“The way the Rave alerts work, you get a phone call, you get a text message, and you get an email,” WNEU senior Remcy Boadih told 22News. “I looked down at my Apple Watch, and it said there was an armed robbery. I was actually closer to a friend’s house, so I went and stayed there until I felt safe.”

The student who was struck received medical treatment after the assault. Their injuries were not serious, and he was back going to classes by Wednesday.

The university said they reevaluate their safety and security protocols anytime an incident like this occurs on campus, to see if there are any areas that can be improved.

According to the campus security report released in September, there have been no robberies or aggravated assaults reported on campus in 2014, 2015, or 2016.

Freshman Taylor Relva told 22News she feels safe on campus, even after the robbery.

“I always see campus security walking around, so I never felt nervous,” Relva said. “We have seen the extra patrols, so we know that everything that could be done is being done. I definitely will be walking with a buddy at night.”

The university said it makes safety escorts available to students, faculty, and staff at all hours of the day.

Campus police reported the assault and robbery to the Springfield Police Department.