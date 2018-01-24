Bump stocks officially become illegal in Massachusetts February

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting early February, bump stocks and similar rapid-fire devices will be illegal in Massachusetts.

According to Northampton Attorney James Winston, an argument could be made that the state’s new gun law violates your fifth amendment rights, by requiring gun owners to surrender their gun accessories without compensation.

Massachusetts is the first state to ban bump stock devices.



Bumps stocks attach to firearms to increase the firing rate. The move came after Stephan Paddock used a bump stock device, to kill 58 people and wound hundreds of others in Las Vegas in October 2017.

“There’s a serious constitutional question whether this is proper under due process, for people to have to turn in merchandise, that they purchased legally, and again, with no compensation,” Winston told 22News.



The new law prohibits firearm owners from possessing bump stocks or trigger cranks.

Winston said, as of February 1, the purchase, sale or ownership of a bump stock or any rapid-fire device will be a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

