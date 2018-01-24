Big Y making donations to breast cancer support groups

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is making donations totaling over $209,000 to several breast cancer groups across the state.

The proceeds are from the “Partners of Hope” initiative that took place in October.

Support groups from Baystate and Mercy Medical Center are two of 31 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut that will receive money.

Sandra Grassetti of Agawam, whose family members suffered from breast cancer, told 22News this money will be a huge benefit to local support groups. “I think it’s a great thing. I think Big Y has been extremely generous. My grandmother had it, it’s in the family and my mother in-law had it, so it’s a very big deal.”

Since 2007, the supermarket chain has raised close to $2-million for breast cancer research.

Big Y is still unsure how much each organization will receive.