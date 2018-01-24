Berkshire East gets ready to make more snow with colder air

CHARLEMONT, Mass.(WWLP) – Wednesday was a pretty good day for skiers to hit the slopes. 22News is working for you with how ski resorts have been coping with the crazy weather patterns this season.

22News headed to Berkshire East in Charlemont where skiers took advantage of Wednesday’s dry, sunny weather.

Kate Lepore, from Northampton, told 22News, “Hoping that if will be a nice day, its warmer than it has been and kids are off from school we we’re just coming out and going to have some fun.”

Even with temperatures fluctuating over the last month Berkshire East has found a way to keep their slopes open and ski-able. The ski season started off strong with lots of natural snow and cold weather to make snow.

With the next couple of days looking cold, Berkshire East plans to make more snow.

Berkshire East opened two new beginner trails this season. Both “Thunder” and “Bolt” have been extremely popular. Gabe Porter-Henry, Director of Marketing at Berkshire East, told 22News, “Our new trail which is called “Thunder” as well as “Bolt” have been really popular, people have been enjoying themselves. We’ve had them open for quite some time now and tubing has been open and its been a good season so far.”

Porter-Henry told 22News that the completely snow covered terrain shows that this year’s ski season is continuing in the right direction.