Baystate Medical Center dealing with power issue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center is dealing with a power issue Wednesday afternoon.

According to hospital spokesperson Shelly Hazlett, some areas within the Daly Building are currently being supported by a generator.

“Our highest priority is on patient care and safety at all times and we are confident this matter will be resolved later today,” Hazlett said in a statement sent to 22News.

Hazlett said they are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible with minimal interruption for patients, guests, and staff.