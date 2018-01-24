Adams police looking for shooting suspect

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Wednesday afternoon.

Berkshire District Attorney’s office spokesperson Frederick Lantz told 22News officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to calls of shot fired on North Summer Street around 3:45 p.m.

The man was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, where he received surgery.

He is expected to survive, Lantz said in the news release.

The shooting is being investigated by the Adams and North Adams Police Departments, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, State Troopers assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, members of the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and Ballistics Section and Chemists assigned to the Crime Lab.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or have any information to contact Adams Police Department at (413) 743-1212.