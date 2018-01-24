5 prison employees placed on leave after escape

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have placed five prison employees on paid leave in connection with the escape of an inmate who spent 10 days on the lam before being caught in Georgia.

The Department of Correction announced Monday that four correction officers and one maintenance officer were placed on administrative leave as a result of preliminary investigation findings. Officials said additional disciplinary actions are possible.

Convicted burglar Jerry Mercado escaped from the medium-security Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield on Jan. 7. Authorities believe he may have stowed away in the undercarriage of a garbage truck or state vehicle. He was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for burglary.

The 25-year-old Mercado was caught on Jan. 17 at a gas station in Canton, Georgia, after U.S. marshals received a tip.