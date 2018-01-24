2 plead not guilty to human trafficking charges at Springfield massage parlors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have pleaded not guilty to human trafficking and money laundering charges after police say they were operating an illegal business at two Springfield massage parlors.

State Attorney General Maura Healey’s office told 22News in a news release that 65-year-old Stephen Forsely of Bernardston and 61-year-old Liu Yang of Springfield were arrested on Tuesday and arraigned on Wednesday.

The two are being charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, money laundering, deriving support from prostitution, conspiracy to traffic persons for sexual servitude and keeping house of ill fame.

Bail was set at $20,000 each.

Forsley and Yang are both required to wear a GPS monitoring device, have no contact with any victim or each other, and surrender their passports.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for February 23.