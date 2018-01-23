World War II dog tag unearthed

(WCYB) Ronald Sneed and Kathy Ruth uncovered an unexpected item in their Bristol, Virginia backyard last month.

“Kathy hollered at me and told me to come look at it, and I did and it looked like a dog tag, but I never saw something quite like that,” said Ronald Sneed.

They tried to find the owner of the tags, but with no luck. Until going online this weekend.

“We posted a picture of the tags on Facebook, and within a day people were finding all kinds of information on this man and it helped a lot,” said Kathy Ruth.

They were able to figure out the tags belonged to World War II veteran Scott Faulkner, who passed away in 1970 in Ohio.

