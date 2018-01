SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of Monday night’s deadly pedestrian accident in Springfield has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 59-year-old Virginia Schabowski, of Springfield, was killed in the crash. She was struck by a car on East Street at around 8:45 p.m.

Leydon said the Springfield Police Department and the Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit of the DA’s Office are continuing to look into what led up to the crash.