Unoccupied Northampton school bus caught fire

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An unoccupied Northampton Public Schools bus caught fire in Southampton Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the Southampton Police Department’s Facebook page, the bus was parked outside a bus driver’s home on Cold Spring Road when it caught fire just before 10:00 a.m.

Southampton Fire Chief John Workman told 22News the bus had been parked there for an hour before someone driving by noticed sparks and flames.

Workman said when firefighters got there, the flames were coming out the front of the bus. They were able to put out the fire, which appeared to be in the area of the engine.

No one was injured.