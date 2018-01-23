Tuesday’s rain brings more melting snow

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanks to warmer temperatures, Tuesday’s storm was rain, not snow. 22News is working for you with how this storm impacted western Massachusetts.

It’s still winter but because of recent warmer air and Tuesday’s rain storm melting snow continues here in the valley.

Tuesday’s rain brought more puddles and melting snow to western Massachusetts

22News drove by many yards that were flooded from the heavy rain Tuesday in addition to the melting leftover snow. Less and less snow can be seen due to recent warmer air and rain.

More melting ice has been occurring on the rivers too. 22News went back to Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley where we found more people coming by the banks of the river to check out the ice chunks, even in the rain.

Karen Remillard, from Southampton, told 22News, “It was amazing I’ve never seen anything like this in my life time.”

Its been a fascination over the last couple of weeks and that’s these ice chunks here in South Hadley that rest on the banks of Connecticut River. The ice now in the river has melted away because of the heavy rain and warmer temperatures.

Western Massachusetts is above its average for snowfall this month and close to our average rainfall amount.