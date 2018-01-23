Temperatures near normal for this time of the year

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve seen a variety of weather during the month of January. So far, this has been a wild “weather month.”



Western Massachusetts broke 2 record high temperatures and 2 record low temperatures in January.



One of the record lows western Massachusetts got to was 21 below, which I am sure many of you remember, one of our record high temperatures western Massachusetts got to 60 degrees.

Our average snowfall for this time of the year is 13.6 inches and with a week left in January, western Massachusetts has already beaten the average with 15 inches of snow.

One woman told 22News she is definitely not a fan of freezing cold weather.



“I did not like the frigid cold a few weeks back I’ll take the rain over the snow and the 40s and 50s,” said Karen Remilard of Southampton told 22News.

Because of the warmer air and recent rain a lot of the snow that fell has melted away.



There’s a lot more bare grass now than snow-covered terrain. The only snow we’re seeing Tuesday night, is where it’s piled up from the plows.

