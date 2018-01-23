State police dog tracked down man accused of crashing car in Holyoke, running away

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police Dog tracked down a man who allegedly ran away after crashing his car in Holyoke on January 15.

According to state police media relations, police dog Brutus allegedly found the driver about 150 yards from the crash site, laying partially submerged in two feet of icy water. The man was taken to the hospital with hypothermic symptoms after he was found.

The driver has been charged with his second OUI offense and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.