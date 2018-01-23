Springfield Police requesting state funding for new station

BOSTON (WWLP)—The Springfield Police Department hopes to build a new headquarters, but they’ll need to get enough funding to make the project a reality. They’re hoping the state will come up with half the cost for a new facility.

Springfield Police headquarters on Pearl Street is almost 50 years old.

Springfield Deputy Police Chief Cheryl Clapprood told 22News it’s become functionally obsolete with old cell blocks, asbestos problems and a lack of accessibility for people with disabilities.

“So much needs to be done that it’s beyond repair, it’s beyond renovating,” Clapprood said. “The only answer at this point in time would be a new facility.”

Clapprood told 22News it would cost $10 million more to renovate than to build a new structure. She and Director of Constituent Services for the Springfield Mayor’s office Bill Baker met with a Senate budget official Monday to express the need for a new facility and request funding.

The project is estimated to cost around $90 million. Springfield PD hopes to get half of the money from the state and the other half from the city of Springfield.

“The city of Springfield is ready once the funds are available and secured by the state. We are ready to put shovels in the ground and get this project moving and built,” Baker said.

$45 million dollars in state funding for the station is included in a $3.5 billion dollar capital spending bill.

“To have a new facility with the new technology advances the police work,” Clapprood said. “It’ll allow us to have a better working condition.”

The spending bill already passed the House, but it must get Senate approval and the Governor’s signature before the funds can be distributed.