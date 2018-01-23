“Shape of Water” leads Oscar pack

(NBC News) The fantasy romance “The Shape of Water” led the way at Tuesday’s Academy Award nominations with 13, including Best Picture, Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro, Best Actress for Sally Hawkins and Best Supporting Actor for Richard Jenkins.

Best Picture rivals include “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, which took top honors at the Golden Globes and SAG awards. The revenge drama earned seven nominations overall, including Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor for both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.

The coming of age comedy “Lady Bird” is also in the Best Picture race. Its star, Saoirse Ronan, scored a Best Actress nomination, Laurie Metcalf Best Supporting Actress and Greta Gerwig Best Director. Gerwig’s Best Director nomination is just the fifth for a woman in that category.

Other Best Picture contenders include “The Post”, which has Meryl Streep up for Best Actress, and “Phantom Thread”, with Daniel Day Lewis up for Best Actor.

