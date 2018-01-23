Search continues after drilling rig blast

(KFOR) Oklahoma state and county emergency management officials said a natural gas well fire was out and secure after an explosion injured one and left five workers unaccounted for Monday.

The explosion happened at a well site four miles southwest of Quinton, in Pittsburg County, shortly before 9:00 a.m. Authorities say there were 22 workers on the well site, which was being drilled by Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy.

A total of 17 workers were able to escape the explosion and ensuing fire. One person, who initially refused treatment at the scene, was later flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital with burn injuries. However five others were still missing Monday evening.

“We have searched the surrounding area and have not found anybody at this time,” said Kevin Enloe, the emergency management director for Pittsburg County. “We’re not going to release the names at this time.”

