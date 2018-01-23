Report: Mass. laws fail to protect for-profit college students

BOSTON (SHNS) – Almost the entire country comes up short on overseeing and regulating private for-profit colleges, according to a new report that dinged Massachusetts for not requiring tuition refunds in the event of a school closure and not mandating that performance measures be disclosed to students.

Massachusetts is among 43 states that received a failing grade in a report released Monday by the Children’s Advocacy Institute at the University of San Diego School of Law. Six states — Alaska, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin — earned a “D” grade for how well their laws protect students from bad actors in the for-profit college industry. California earned a “B,” the highest score awarded.

The Bay State received a total 398 out of 700 possible points in the survey, for a score of 57 percent.

Areas where Massachusetts earned points include the Board of Higher Education’s oversight over private postsecondary institutions, with the ability to impose penalties and initiate investigations, and the state’s “moderate regulation” of recruiting and advertising practices.

According to the report, state law does not require institutions to disclose their default rate, graduation and completion rate, wage information, placement rate, license exam passage rates or other performance metrics. Though a law does prohibit educational institutions from engaging in untrue and misleading advertisements, it does not “address what happens when a student enrolls due to a misrepresentation” or require tuition refunds, the report said.

Massachusetts received “bonus points” on its tally for not being a member of a reciprocity agreement dealing with online education and distance learning — a situation that is soon to change.

The State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement (SARA) requires members to allow online educational programs from other states to operate within their borders, based on prior approvals received in the school’s home state.

“Basically, SARA ensures a race-to-the-bottom national regulatory regime that permits on-line for-profits to shop for the most favorable regulatory climate. That does not bode well for students,” Robert Fellmeth, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Institute, said in a statement.

Language in this year’s budget authorized Massachusetts to join the pact, and the Department of Higher Education had scheduled a hearing Monday on regulations that would govern the state’s entry into SARA. The regulations, according to the department, provide information on “minimum institutional eligibility requirements,” standards for institutional approval, loss of eligibility, complaints against SARA institutions, and other provisions.

Supporters of joining the agreement have said it would ease burdens on Massachusetts colleges that offer online programs to residents of other states, as well as open up new opportunities for students here.

A state commission created under the fiscal 2017 budget recommended that Massachusetts should join the agreement if federal education officials first adopted regulations that would bar SARA from prohibiting a state’s enforcement of its own consumer protection laws around higher education. In December 2016, the U.S. Department of Education released regulations clarifying state authorization requirements for distance education, which incorporated the Massachusetts recommendations on consumer protection.

The Children’s Advocacy Institute notes that its report does not “analyze or grade the effort by states’ attorneys general who seek to protect their residents through enforcement efforts and litigation.”

“Many states attorneys general, from Massachusetts to Illinois, Kentucky to California, are actively and ambitiously cracking down on predatory for-profits, alleging widespread and serious violations of law,” said Ed Howard, the institute’s senior counsel. “But this litigation takes place in significant part because state oversight and regulation have failed to prevent harms from occurring in the first place.”

In December, Attorney General Maura Healey filed a lawsuit against U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for halting debt relief for students defrauded by the now-defunct Corinthian Colleges. Healey had previously sued the school in Massachusetts Superior Court for misrepresenting training programs and job placement rates and using high-pressure sales taxes.